PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say one person had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting in Southeast Portland that took place on Monday afternoon.
Portland Police say they responded to the report of a shooting in the area of the 11000 block of Southeast Foster Road at about 3:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound.
That person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Information about the victim has not been released.
Officers searched the area and a possible suspect that fled from them. Officers set up a perimeter and called the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT). A perimeter has been set in the area of Southeast 110th and Southeast Foster Road.
The suspect was later taken into custody.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in.
