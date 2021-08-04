One person injured after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say one person was hurt after a shooting in Southeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon.
At about 2:33 p.m. police were dispatched to a shooting that happened in the 2600 block of Southeast 145th Avenue. Officers later found a gunshot victim a short distance away from the location where investigators believe the incident occurred. The victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this point.
The suspect fled before police arrived. If anyone has information about this case, please reference case 21-214714 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
