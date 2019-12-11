PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was shot in northeast Portland Wednesday evening.
Officer responded to the area of Northeast Garfield Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street on a report that someone had been shot around 9:18 p.m.
Once officers arrived, they located a victim.
The suspect fled the scene of the shooting, according to police. Officers are currently searching the area for the suspect.
If anyone has information about this case, contact non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
