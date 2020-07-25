PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was injured following a shooting in east Portland on Friday night, according to Portland police.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 12100 block of east Burnside Street at approximately 11:46 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.