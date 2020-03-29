PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured in north Portland on Saturday night.
At 10:51 a.m. officers responded to a stabbing in the 1000 Block of North Marine Drive. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers say there had been a disturbance before the stabbing that involved a person known to police.
No arrests have been made.
The case has been turned over to assault detectives who will be continuing the investigation.
