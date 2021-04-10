DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – A fire destroyed a detached garage near the Dallas early Saturday morning, according to officials from the Sheridan/Southwest Polk/West Valley Fire Districts.
Crews were dispatched to a house fire on Laura Lane just outside the city of Dallas just before 6:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a separate two-car garage with converted living quarters on the second floor engulfed in flames and smoke.
"Despite the crew's best efforts, the structure was a total loss," fire officials said.
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading onto a nearby home.
One person was able to escape the fire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
