One person injured in shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in the Cully neighborhood of northeast Portland that sent one person to the hospital.
At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5300 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been injured by gunfire.
Officers provided initial treatment to the victim until medical crews arrived.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived. No suspect information is available at this time.
FOX 12 spoke to a witness who lives nearby. She says she heard some of the violence unfold.
“I didn’t see anything. I heard gunshots which I thought were firecrackers, and all of a sudden I heard sirens and the street was blocked off,” she said. “It’s scary, it’s scary. There’s too many shootings getting too close to our neighborhood and I mean, we’re next to an elementary school, so not cool.”
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating. Anyone who has information about the shooting or has video evidence is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
