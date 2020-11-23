PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a stabbing that left one person injured in Portland’s Goose Hollow Neighborhood on Monday.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1400 block of Southwest 20th Avenue just before 3:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PPB said the suspect had left before officers could arrive and has not been located at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and refer to case number 20-349624.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
