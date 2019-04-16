One person injured in Tualatin crash

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – At least one person was injured in a crash in Tualatin Tuesday night.
The crash occurred on Southwest 65th Avenue between Norwood and Meridian and involved multiple vehicles, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Crews say one person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured, with possibly a broken leg.
Southwest 65th Avenue has been closed in both directions.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
