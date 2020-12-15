PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a shooting in Northeast Portland that left one person injured Tuesday.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street just after 3:00 p.m.
Police said one person had been reportedly shot and was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Portland police.
