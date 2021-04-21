LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Troopers say one person died after a fatal crash on Highway 20 on Wednesday afternoon.
At 1:10 p.m. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on near milepost 17.
A preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Journey driven by 32-year-old Christopher Pritchard was heading eastbound and crossed into the westbound lane before colliding with a Dodge Ram pickup being driven by 22-year-old Jose Maciel-Gomez.
Pritchard was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Maciel-Gomez and his passenger were taken to the hospital.
OSP is requesting anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and refer to case #SP21-104208.
