PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One man was killed, and another was injured following a shooting at a bar in the Sellwood Moreland neighborhood Saturday.

Portland Police Bureau, Central Precinct officers, responded to a bar in the 8300 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the two victims. Medical crews arrived and pronounced one dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PPB said the suspects left the scene before officers arrived, and did no suspect information was released at this time.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0833.

