TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Troopers was one person was killed after a crash on Highway 101 in Tillamook County on Friday.
At 10:12 A.M., troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle head-on crash around milepost 86.
A preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2015 Honda Civic, operated by Zechariah Nathaniel Stephens, 26, from Eugene, was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when he crossed the centerline and into the southbound lane, colliding head-on into a southbound 2006 ALFA motorhome.
Stephens suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 101 was closed for four-and-a-half hours following the crash.
