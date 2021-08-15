One person killed in Linn County crash

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Troopers says one person was killed after a crash in Linn County on Interstate 5.
On Sunday, at 10:40 a.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a wrong way driver when it became a two vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 212.
A preliminary investigation revealed a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Shiloh Edsitty of Albany, was southbound in the northbound lanes and collided with a Freightliner semi-truck.
Edsitty sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The other driver was not injured.
