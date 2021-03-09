One person killed in shooting near Dawson Park in N Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the Eliot neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to multiple calls about shots fired in the 2900 block of North Williams Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person near Dawson Park who appeared to have been shot and didn't survive.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler responded to the scene and said it was important for him to be there to support the family of the victim, community and law enforcement.
"It's heartbreaking to be here. There's a playground behind me. This is a very, very popular community park, Dawson Park. There's a church right here on the corner; there's another one not far away. There's a corner grocery store right here; this is broad daylight, middle of the afternoon," Wheeler said. "People are going about their daily business, and then this kind of horrific violence unfolds in front of everybody. It's traumatizing."
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death at a later time.
Detectives believe that there may have been several people at the park who left before officers arrived.
Police did not provide any additional information about the shooting or the name of the victim.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040.
