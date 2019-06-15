WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was Life Flighted after a crash between a vehicle and motorcycle Saturday afternoon.
Deputies said they responded to a serious injury crash between a car and motorcycle at Scoggins Valley Road and Herr Road.
Deputies said the motorcyclist sustained a serious leg injury and is being treated at a local hospital.
The driver of the car was cited for failure to obey traffic control device. The roads will reopen soon, according to deputies.
