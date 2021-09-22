MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies say one person is still in the hospital after a shooting in Marion County on Tuesday.
At 10:41 p.m. a 911 caller reported a shooting in the Four Corners area east of Salem. While deputies were responding to the area, officers from Salem police found a victim from the shooting during a traffic stop.
An ambulance was called to the location and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment. The victim is a 30-year-old man from Salem. They remain hospitalized and are expected to survive.
Investigators learned the shooting occurred on Agate Drive Southeast near Warbler Drive Southeast.
At this time no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact Detective Gregg Ramseyer at 503-316-6653 or to submit a tip online at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.
