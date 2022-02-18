One person sent to the hospital in apparent gang related shooting near Heritage High School

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A shooting near Heritage High School sent one young person to the hospital and put the campus on a brief lockout Friday afternoon.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a 911 call of a shooting around noon Friday on the 7300 block of Northeast 131st Avenue. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gun shot wound to his arm and about 20 to 30 students from Heritage High School.

As a precaution, law enforcement placed the campus on a 40-minute lockout. This means the campus operated normally on the inside, but no one was allowed in or out. Bekah Eagle lives near by and she said she heard five gunshots.

“I was like why here? This never happens in this area," Eagle said. “I ran out here, along with other neighbors, and that’s when we saw what happened.”

Deputies said the victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. They said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between rival gangs. Eagle said her neighborhood is quiet and full of families with young children. To her this shooting was shock.

“It was definitely scary hearing those especially being so close to the house and having a lot of little ones," Eagle said.

While the Clark County Sheriff's Office investigates the shooting, Eagle is left wondering why violence came to her neighborhood.

“Why? Why couldn’t you have taken it somewhere else or to a private area where you don’t have to pull out guns," Eagle said.