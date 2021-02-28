One person seriously injured following shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was seriously injured following a shooting in the Argay Terrance Neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of someone shot near Northeast Failing Street and Northeast 141st Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is being treated for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
PPB said the suspect left before officers were called.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) is doing a follow-up investigation.
Anyone has information about this case and reference case number 21-53709 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400.
