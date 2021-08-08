ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – One person was seriously injured in an apartment fire in Aloha early Sunday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building in Masters Loop east of 209th Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. They found flames coming from an apartment on the first floor and quickly put it out.
Update: Location is Masters Loop in Aloha, east of 209th Avenue. Fire is contained to the first floor unit. They have one patient who sustained life threatening injuries. Crews are evacuating all other units. Cause unknown; investigator is on scene. https://t.co/HDCdNVINpJ— TVF&R (@TVFR) August 8, 2021
TVF&R said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
