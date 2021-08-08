Aloha apt fire

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – One person was seriously injured in an apartment fire in Aloha early Sunday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building in Masters Loop east of 209th Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. They found flames coming from an apartment on the first floor and quickly put it out.

TVF&R said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

