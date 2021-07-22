One person seriously injured in crash in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning following a crash in Multnomah County.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tweeted at about a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Foster Boulevard at around 11:43 a.m. One person was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No additional information about the crash has been released at this time.
Southeast Foster Road was closed from Southeast Jenne Road and Southeast 172nd Avenue during the investigation. The roadway reopened just before 2 p.m.
