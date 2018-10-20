Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 99W Saturday morning.
Crews said the crash occurred near Haugen Road in Newberg on Highway 99W, south of Sherwood.
Three people were trapped in a car, according to crews.
Crews were able to extract all occupants but one person sustained serious injuries and was taken to a Portland hospital.
Crews did not say how serious the other two people’s injuries were.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
