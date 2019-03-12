NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a crash near North Plains.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the head-on crash happened on Northwest Jackson School Road, north of Northwest West Union Road at around 6:40 a.m.
Crews from TVF&R and Hillsboro Fire responded to the scene.
One person was entrapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. The patient, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
NW Jackson School Road is closed between NW West Union Road and NW Mason Hill Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
No word on when the roadway will reopen.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.