COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – One person was shot and killed inside a home in Cowlitz County on Saturday.
Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that a man was shot inside a home on Porcupine Lane near Castle Rock. When they arrived, they found the homeowner dead inside the home.
Detectives investigating the incident have identified a suspect who was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. The victim and suspect were acquaintances.
The investigation is active, and no other information was provided at this time.
