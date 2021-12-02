One person suffering from life-threatening injury after SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say one person is dealing with a life-threatening injury after a shooting in southeast Portland on Thursday.
At 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. Officers found the victim and took him to an area hospital.
No suspects were immediately found and no description is being released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889, or Detective William Winters William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466.