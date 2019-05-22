NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - One person was injured after an apartment unit caught fire in Newport early Wednesday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m., Newport Fire Department crews were called out to the report of a fire on Northeast 60th Street.
When crews arrived on scene, they found fire coming from the back deck of corner unit on the second floor. Fire officials said the fire had started to extend into the attic area, but was quickly extinguished.
An adjacent unit and the unit below the one where the fire started received some water damage. Residents from four units were displaced.
Fire officials said one resident is stable after being transported to an area hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Newport Fire Department received assistance from Depoe Bay Fire District, Seal Rock Fire District, Toledo Fire Department, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Newport Police Department and Pacific West Ambulance.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
