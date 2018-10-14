GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a car and a motorcycle collided on Highway 26 in Gresham.
The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. Sunday.
Police said a black 4-door car was traveling eastbound on Highway 26 and was turning left onto Southwest 11th Street when it collided with a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on the highway.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.
Police said traffic in the area will be rerouted for the next couple of hours.
No further information was released.
