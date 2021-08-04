PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews are still on the scene of a house fire that broke out Wednesday morning in southeast Portland.
At 11:39 a.m. crews responded to a report of an exterior fire outside a home at 1518 Southeast 48th Avenue. Upon arrival crews found the front porch was on fire and smoke coming from the attic area.
When crews checked the 2nd floor of the home, they found someone inside who was later taken to local hospital. Their condition is not known at this point.
The majority of the fire was knocked down fairly quickly and then a second alarm was called at 12:02 p.m. to help fight the fire that had gone into different spaces within the home and to help relieve crews. Investigators are still on scene to determine the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.