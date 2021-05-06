PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say one person had to be taken to the hospital after a crowd blocked traffic in north Portland just after noon on Thursday.
At about 12:12 p.m., police say they were dispatched to a report of someone who was hit by a car near North Interstate Avenue and North Killingsworth Street. This was related to a large group walking in the street.
As officers arrived they did not find anyone who claimed to be hit by a car. The large group had moved, still walking in nearby streets and some openly carrying guns. Additional calls came in from people who had been driving and were blocked by the crowd in the street.
One person said people in the crowd broke out their vehicle windows, damaged tires and sprayed them with some kind of irritant. A person in another vehicle blocked by the crowd near North Alberta Street and North Michigan Avenue got into an argument with people who surrounded him and took a firearm from him, as well as tools and keys.
Police say one person was taken by ambulance to the hospital following one of the altercations. If anyone has information about this case, please reference the case 21-121818 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
(2) comments
Thugs own our streets! People will fight back and then media will blame right wing people or just gun owners in general! They don't want us to fight back! Thank you media and the leaders for creating this culture of thugs have rights!
PEACEFUL Protest nothing to see here move along!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.