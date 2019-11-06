LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - Lebanon Fire responded to a structure fire on Nelson Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Crews said initial reports indicated that there was a fire in the kitchen that was spreading up the wall.
Units reported that the structure was full of smoke and residents were evacuated.
While crews were fighting fire inside the structure, other crew members tackled the roof to ventilate the smoke and heat out of the structure.
Crews said one resident was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.
No firefighters were injured during the incident.
