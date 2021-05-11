One person treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters say one person was forced out of their home after a fire on Tuesday afternoon in central Vancouver.
At around 12:15 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the report of a structure fire at 9312 Northeast 11th Street. The first engine arrived four minutes after the call went out and reported fire coming from a bedroom window at the back of a single-story home.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire from the outside and the blaze was out in 10 minutes. One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
The Vancouver Fire Department want to remind people that if there’s a fire to get out and stay out. Never go back into a burning building.
