PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a home in northeast Portland caught fire.
Just after 8 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 4800 block of Northeast 35th Place.
When crews arrived to the scene, and found heavy smoke and fire showing from windows. Crews checked to make sure all residents were out of the home and then extinguished the blaze.
Four residents and pets are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
PF&R said one person was taken to Emanuel Hospital for smoke inhalation injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
