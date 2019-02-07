MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - One person is unaccounted for after a three-alarm fire at a commercial building in Molalla.
Firefighters responded to a commercial fire, located in the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue, at around 11:43 p.m. Wednesday.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found fire coming out of a boutique business.
Fire officials said two people were living inside the building when the fire sparked. One person was able to make it out.
Officials said they are not sure where the other person is.
The flames did spread to nearby buildings, according to officials.
Firefighters were still at the scene Thursday morning checking for hot spots and searching the building.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
