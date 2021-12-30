PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It's almost time to ring in the new year, but with the surge of COVID-19 cases, many people are wondering if they should shift their plans.

In fact, the Champagne Ball was canceled after helping Portlanders ring in the near year for what would have been 30 years this year.

"About 115 people the first year and then it just kept growing and growing and growing," Founder Matthew Weber said. "We have a huge, huge countdown with thousands of balloons falling down from the ceiling at midnight."

Weber said the decision to cancel this year was difficult.

"With the variant that's out, the staffing shortages, supply chain issues, we didn't feel 100% confident we could produce an event that would live up to the fun, service and celebration the champagne ball is known for," he said.

He said they made the decision a few months ago, and with the Omircron variant spreading, he's glad he did. He hopes next year the celebration will be back and better than ever.

"I'd be a total stress ball. I'd probably be losing 10s of thousands of dollars," he said. "Are people going to want to come to the champagne ball? There's still going to be this overhang of the pandemic. The main thing was you have to wear a mask if you're not eating or drinking and how do we police that?"

There are still other events planned for New Year's Eve in Portland with varying COVID-19 precautions. Hey Love on East Burnside is hosting an event Friday night and they're requiring proof of vaccination to get in.

Meanwhile, VIP Nightlife is taking the Portland Spirit out for their "On the Boardwalk" event. They are not requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, but masks are required.

The Oregon Health Authority said vaccinations and boosters are still the best way to protect yourself against the virus. They said it's best to avoid people you don't know and avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.