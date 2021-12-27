trimet crash 1227

IMAGE: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle collided with a TriMet bus Monday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the crash happened near SW 65th Ave near Meridian Park Hospital.

Because of the road conditions, SW 65th is closed until the bus can be safely removed.

No estimated time has been given of when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

