TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle collided with a TriMet bus Monday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the crash happened near SW 65th Ave near Meridian Park Hospital.
Crews are on scene of an injury MVC on SW 65th Ave in Tualatin involving a Tri Met bus near Meridian Park Hospital. One patient transported with minor injuries. SW 65th is closed until the bus can be safely removed. Icy conditions are reported in the area. #pdxtraffic #pdxalerts pic.twitter.com/8n2ZvBEwhv— TVF&R (@TVFR) December 27, 2021
Because of the road conditions, SW 65th is closed until the bus can be safely removed.
No estimated time has been given of when the road will reopen.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.