GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy and police officer were involved in a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening.
Investigators say it all happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon with a robbery at Key Bank in Gresham.
According to the sheriff’s office the robber took off leading them on a chase and firing from a car several times. The chase went into Troutdale then circled back to Gresham.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect and a woman got out of the car and carjacked a driver near Gresham Station Shopping Center. That’s when investigators say a Gresham officer and a sheriff’s deputy opened fire.
The suspect was killed and the woman was arrested. No one else was hurt.
The sheriff’s office says the area will likely be closed through the morning.