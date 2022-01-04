The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy and police officer were involved in a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say it all happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon with a robbery at Key Bank in Gresham.

According to the sheriff’s office the robber took off leading them on a chase and firing from a car several times. The chase went into Troutdale then circled back to Gresham.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect and a woman got out of the car and carjacked a driver near Gresham Station Shopping Center. That’s when investigators say a Gresham officer and a sheriff’s deputy opened fire.

The suspect was killed and the woman was arrested. No one else was hurt.

The sheriff’s office says the area will likely be closed through the morning.

