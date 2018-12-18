WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - One of two suspects accused of murdering a Woodland man in November 2016 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
Kristopher Hoyt, 27, was charged in October in the killing of 62-year-old Donald William Howard.
Howard was found dead on the 2000 block of Dahlia Street in Woodland after crews responded to a fire at his home.
Court documents state Hoyt and a second suspect, 39-year-old Dustin Alan Griffin of Vancouver, were burglarizing Howard’s home, when Howard returned earlier than expected from a fishing trip.
Hoyt admitted to investigators he was with Griffin during the burglary and outlined the disturbing details of what happened in Howard’s home, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Howard confronted Hoyt in the home, but Griffin hit Howard from behind with a baseball bat.
A shoe print and cell phone records helped lead investigators to the suspects.
Hoyt pleaded guilty Friday to charges of first-degree murder, burglary and robbery. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 20.
He was already serving a 45-month prison sentence for an unrelated burlgary when he was charged with Howard’s murder.
Griffin is currently scheduled to face trial in March 2019 on charges including first-degree aggravated murder, burglary, robbery, arson and possession of a stolen vehicle.
