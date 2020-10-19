GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – One victim of a shooting at a Gresham gas station has died, according to police.
Officers responded to shots fired on the 18000 block of East Burnside Street the night of Oct. 14. Two victims were found at a nearby gas station.
One victim, Darryl Antonio Lewis, 34, of Portland, was shot in the head and died. The second victim, Daquon Dupree Warren, 21, of Portland, was shot multiple times and is recovering, according to officers.
The men had just pulled up to a gas pump when a dark-colored sedan stopped in the parking lot near them and someone in the suspect vehicle fired multiple rounds from a handgun. The victims were both sitting in their car at the time of the shooting.
The suspect vehicle left southbound on Southeast 181st Avenue.
Police said no suspects have been identified in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gresham PD tip line at 503-618-2719. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
