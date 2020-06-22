BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The process of reopening is bringing lots of changes to help keep people safe and socially distant, including at local parks.
If you’ve been to a grocery store recently, you’ve probably seen marks on the ground to show indicate one-way traffic through aisles. Now, there’s a similar idea in place at Tualatin Hills Nature Park in the Cedar Mill area of Beaverton.
The park now has one-way trails, with some two-way paths remaining along the five miles of trails for hikers, birders and botanists of all ages.
FOX 12 on Monday caught up with some people, including a dad, who were out enjoying the outdoors and the wildlife at the park. He said he thought the one-way areas were a good idea.
“With my son taking a break for lunch before I go back to my office and he goes back to his activities, we decided to come out here because it’s such a beautiful day for a hike, stretch our legs,” Scott Hutchinson said. “I think it is a great idea, we have been trying to stay safe by doing the social distancing, so I like it when a park or restaurant has signs and arrows that help the public keep safe and keep the distance, think it's a good idea.”
The restrooms and nature center at the park are temporarily closed. If you go to other Tualatin Hills parks, keep in mind you might see the same one-way system in place. Cooper Mountain says it has also implemented these changes.
