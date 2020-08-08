PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in north Portland on Friday.
Police said it happened at an apartment in the 100 block of North Marine Drive just before 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound.
She was taken to the hospital, police said. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Officers learned there were multiple people at the apartment at the time of the shooting, but no witnesses have stepped forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call police non-emergency at 503-823-3333 or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 20-245696.
