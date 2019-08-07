CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - First responders say people are still willingly jumping off a Washington bridge one year after a Kalama teen was pushed off it by a friend and hospitalized for several days.
One year ago, cell phone video captured Tay'lor Smith push Jordan Holgerson from the bridge and into the East Fork of the Lewis River.
Holgerson suffered serious injuries including six broken ribs, a punctured lung, and air bubbles in her chest.
Smith was sentenced to two days in jail and 38 days of community service.
Now, there's still a sign up at the Moulton Falls Bridge that says no jumping or diving, but people are still jumping from the bridge and falling more than 50 feet into the water below.
North County EMS responds to rescues at the park, and they told FOX 12 that so far this year, one person broke their neck after jumping from the bridge or nearby rocks.
Clark County Sgt. Waddell says it's a popular recreational spot, and if deputies are in the area, they will enforce the no jumping rule.
However, due to staffing and their call load, Sgt. Waddell says they can't be out there 24/7.
Smith is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon after she was cited for driving with a suspended license.
According to court documents, Smith was cited for driving with a suspended license last month. Court documents show that she had previously been cited for speeding and failed to either appear in court or pay the ticket, resulting in the suspension.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
