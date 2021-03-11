One year later, the pandemic has impacted our memories of pre-pandemic life

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s been one year since the first pandemic-related lockdown in Oregon and psychiatrists say the last year has had a big impact on our minds and cognitive functions.
Thinking back on the last year, are you able to remember what it feels like to be at a concert? The smell of your favorite bar? Dancing at a wedding?
These things are normally part of our short-term memory, but they are now things that most people haven’t done in over a year.
Thousands have spent the last year working from home, eating takeout only, and having few, if any, conversations without a mask.
Dr. Sara Walker, an associate professor of psychology at OHSU, says that in the last year, we have all experienced a great deal of stress, and continue experiencing new stress in little ways constantly. She says all that stress has put our brains in survival mode.
Survival mode allows our brain to focus on the things we need to survive, but blocks out a lot of other things. It’s why you may forget what you went to the grocery store for, or have trouble remembering what life was like before the pandemic.
She says experiencing this much stress has depleted a lot of people’s ability to cope with it as effectively as we normally would.
Dr. Walker says while there is no hard and fast rule about what to do to battle that stress and anxiety, taking care of your body is always helpful.
“Having that nutrition, that sleep, that physical activity is helpful for some of the systems and structures of the brain that are responsible for some of these things like attention,” she said.
She says it’s also important to look for the little things that bring you happiness and focus on those.
And there is some hope that an end is getting closer. More people are getting vaccinated and slowly Oregon is starting to reopen.
Just know that as we get back to some of the activities we used to enjoy, we may experience a lot of different emotions. Things will look different for a while and Dr. Walker says there will be a lot of mixed emotions that come with that.
Eventually, though, the karaoke mic or rocking out at concert won’t seem like such a distant memory.
