LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - With schools still closed for at least several weeks, some are pivoting toward online learning to keep students from falling behind.
On Wednesday, the Lake Oswego School district began handing out digital learning devices, tablets and laptops, for all students to use at home.
"Each of our students will have access, either through SeeSaw or through Google Classroom to their teacher and the activities their teacher is setting up for them," Dr. Jennifer Schiele, Lake Oswego's assistant superintendent, said.
At Central Catholic High School in southeast Portland, students are on Spring Break, but started online classes last week.
"Obviously, not being in school has been difficult because it’s less of a routine, but I’ve really tried to establish a routine for myself just so I can make sure I’m the most productive I can be," said Sarah Ferroggiaro, a senior at Central Catholic, said.
Ferroggiaro said teachers have prepared video lectures, posted assignments online, and have made themselves available for questions online during regular office hours.
"Our schedule goes cardinal/gold, cardinal/gold," Ferroggiaro said. "So, it would be first through fourth period one day and then fifth through seventh the other day. So you take attendance in your first and fifth period, depending on what day it is."
Ferroggiaro said the transition from in-person to online learning was challenging at first, but after a couple days she fell into a comfortable routine.
Parents at Lake Grove picking up tablets and laptops for students to continue classes online at home. 2-4pm. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Sb2F3NImVR— Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) March 25, 2020
