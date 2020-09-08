LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Strong winds knocked out power to over 130,000 people on Monday, with thousands of homes in the Portland metro area on Tuesday still in the dark, forcing some schools to change plans.
FOX 12 spoke with parents and students in Lake Oswego Junior High, where students were due to begin online classes due to COVID-19. High winds damaged power lines, however, taking away power and internet access for students.
High winds brought several trees down in Clackamas and eastern Multnomah Counties. Students and teachers in part of the Portland and Lake Oswego School Districts had to scramble or wait for internet access, with some teachers leaving school and heading home to work.
The Oregon City School District closed schools altogether. FOX 12 spoke with parents who said their kids are getting an extra day of summer break because of the storm.
"I'm not surprised, it's 2020," Nate Loomis, who lives in Oregon City, said. "We heard a big crack from that tree of my neighbor's. It fell over and hit that electrical pole and kaboom, the transformer blew. There was a bit of a fire that started on the top of the tree."
There are still more than 23,000 PGE customers without power in Clackamas County and over 13,000 without power in Multnomah County.
Crews say they are trying to fix power lines as fast as possible, but challenges with work and school could stretch into Wednesday as well.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.