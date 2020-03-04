PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There are numerous official resources online for the latest information on the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Below is a collection of agencies and organizations with updates regarding the virus.
- Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease – CDC
- Frequently Asked Questions - CDC
- How to Prepare and Take Action - CDC
- Background and “What May Happen” - NIH
- Q&A About Coronavirus – WHO
- Daily Situation Reports from the World Health Organization (WHO)
- How Coronavirus Spreads – US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- Prevention and Treatment – CDC
- Guarding Against Stigma Related to Coronavirus – CDC
- Information for Travelers – CDC
- Information for Employers – OSHA
- HIPAA Privacy and Novel Coronavirus - HHS
- Coronavirus Response - FDA
- Coronavirus Defense Department
- COVID-19: What You Need to Know - ISDA
