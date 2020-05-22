Online tool to track how well Oregon counties are meeting governor’s benchmarks for Phase 1 reopening

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new online tool created by the Oregon Health Authority is tracking how well individual counties are meeting the benchmarks for Gov. Kate Brown's Phase 1 reopening plan.
According to data published by the OHA, eight counties around the state have seen an increase of new COVID-19 cases greater than five percent, which was the benchmark set by the governor for counties to enter Phase 1.
Deschutes County is among those, and also doesn't meet two other benchmarks set by the governor.
"We see some discrepancies between the data that we have and what is reflected in the dashboard, and we're working closely with OHA to make sure that everything is addressed in there," said Morgan Emerson, a county spokesperson, said.
Emerson said 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Deschutes County over the past several days.
"The majority of those were linked to social and family gatherings of multiple households that occurred before we entered Phase 1 reopening," Emerson said.
Along with Deschutes County, several other counties, including Marion County and Lane County, are currently not meeting the benchmark for new cases.
Several other counties approved for Phase 1 are behind in other benchmarks.
OHA is watching the developments closely, but is not currently recommending action.
"I don't think we're going to put the brakes on suddenly for any one finding," Paul Cieslak, an infectious disease expert with the Oregon Health Authority, said. "But if, for example, the parameters are moving in the same direction, if a county has more cases, their hospital beds are filling up, they're running out of personal protective equipment without a way to fill that void, we'll consider all of these factors and make a decision."
Asked about the new data, the governor's office confirmed that OHA is closely monitoring data from all Phase 1 counties.
"Governor Brown has been clear: reopening comes with risks, including the risk that we may see an increase in COVID-19 cases. If it becomes necessary, counties that have entered Phase I can be moved back to a baseline status, however, OHA will work with local public health authorities to recommend more targeted interventions before we take that step," said Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Gov. Kate Brown, said.
The full dashboard is available online here: https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonCOVID-19PublicHealthIndicators/COVID-19Burden
