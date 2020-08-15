'Open up Oregon' rally held in response to Governor Brown's mask mandate, restrictions

SALEM, OR (KPTV)- As COVID-19 cases rise there are some groups in Oregon pushing to reopen the state.
The "Open up Oregon Rally 2.0" was held on the steps of the state capitol in Salem on Saturday.
The American Patriot Society has hosted several of these events in recent weeks. Organizers say they'll keep them up because they see the governor's mask mandate and restrictions as infringements on their freedom.
"Our message is about unity, opening businesses, opening schools, advocating for that, because the muzzles we are wearing is not working," Joshua Michael, organizer, said.
The rally also had a "mask free zone" but few people were wearing them.
Top health officials urge the use of face coverings saying they are critical to reduce the spread of COVID-19 especially when used in large gatherings.
