GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) - The day finally has arrived—the opening day of the 2020-2021 ski season.
Timberline's opening day on Wednesday comes as feet of snow have stacked up in the Cascades, where they are seeing one of the best early season snowpacks in several years.
At Timberline on Wednesday, the smile-to-snow ratio seemed about even.
“It is amazing, powder for days, empty lifts, no lines, couldn’t be happier,” Veronica Salisbury said.
“It’s amazing today,” Chris Ranalli said. “A lot of powder, great conditions all around.”
Opening day is here! Timberline is spinning the lifts! Do note they are limiting the number of people up here. Reservation system in place through Friday - first come first serve after that. When the parking lot is full they’ll close the road up here. pic.twitter.com/BzxmKkkD1B— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) November 25, 2020
With the new season, there are some changes at all of Oregon ski areas to abide by COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Timberline was using a reservations system but has changed course.
“We were persistent, I was blowing leaves off the top of my roof and she was sitting there just like, 'click, click, click, click, click,' and heard that we got some of the last reservations,” Salisbury said
“We made reservations online, we are season pass holders, so we have to make reservations for today, and yeah, got up here really early, went for it super early, like 6:00,” Ranalli said.
The reservation system will be used through Friday and has sold out. Beginning Saturday, the ski area will use a first-come, first-serve system for both day ticket and season pass holders.
With COVID-19 restrictions, they need to limit the number of people around the hill. The plan is now to use the parking lot to gauge that. They will close the road up the Timberline Lodge when they reach a safe capacity. When people leave, the will adjust accordingly. Staff say this is similar to the days when they have big crowds on weekends and holidays.
“Just getting a lot of feedback from the market and just kind of figuring out what is best and what is familiar and how can we do things better, so we went to first-come, first-serve,” Timberline Marketing Director John Burton said.
There are also changes around the lodge. Guests will not be allowed to eat in the lodge and food will be served to-go. Each ski area in Oregon has its own set of guidelines. It is recommended anyone who plans a trip check their respected websites before heading up.
