PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – With the fall season comes cold temperatures across the Pacific Northwest. For people in the unhoused community, those temperatures can be deadly without the proper clothing.

Volunteers with the Union Gospel Mission have been hard at work assembling backpacks for unhoused people in the Portland metro area. Each backpack has a jacket or blanket and other essentials people without a home will need to survive the winter.

"As we are heading into winter, it's going to get wet and cold for people that unfortunately may have to spend some of the winter living outside," Courtney Dodds said. "We want to make sure we have what they need so they can survive that."

Dodds is with the Union Gospel Mission said they've received an outpouring of donations for their Operation Overcoat campaign which aims to equip the unhoused community for the cold weather.

Dodds said that the number of unhoused people they are assisting has grown throughout the pandemic. The growth of the unhoused population is easily seen by taking a drive through the metro area.

"It seems visually that a lot more people are experiencing homelessness and having to live outside," she said.

Mission volunteers hope the tents along the side of the road serve as a reminder of what many people in our community are facing.

A reality that volunteers hope is met with compassion.

"I think it is possible that any of us could be in that position at some point," Danielle Johnson said. "They are humans, and they deserve compassion, and I know I would want to be treated that way if it were me.

The Union Gospel Mission will start distributing backpacks on Friday, Sept. 24. People in need can pick one up at their headquarters on 3 NW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97209.