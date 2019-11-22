LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement conducted an operation on the Oregon coast focused on suspects with felony warrants and the compliance of sex offenders.
It was called Operation Tidal Wave.
Lincoln County law enforcement agencies partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force for the operation on Nov. 13 and 14.
Other potential targets of the sweep included Lincoln County’s “most wanted.”
During the two-day operation, 246 sex offender registration compliance checks were completed in Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Newport, Otis, Siletz and Toledo. One offender was arrested, one was issued a citation and released and 23 others were issued warnings.
Officers arrested six other people during the sweep. Two were arrested for probation violations, three had outstanding warrants and one was arrested on drug-related charges.
Officers said additional charges will possibly be pursued for some of the sex offenders under the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act, which is a federal statute.
The agencies that participated in the sweep were: U.S. Marshals Service, Newport Police Department, Lincoln City Police, Toledo Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Parole and Probation.
